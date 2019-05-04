Una conversazione con Anna Mazzamauro: icona del teatro italiano

Olbia, 04 maggio 2019 – Incontrare Anna Mazzamauro non è stato semplice perché, oltre ad essere attrice sul palcoscenico, è una donna manager molto dinamica con un’agenda fitta di tantissimi impegni, telefonate, incontri.

Ma ci ha concesso questa lunga intervista, come segno di ringraziamento verso tutte le persone che le hanno mostrato grande affetto e stima, assistendo alla sua ultima commedia “Nuda e Cruda”, inserita nel circuito della Grande Prosa 2018-2019 del CeDAC, rappresentata nei vari teatri della Sardegna, oltre a varie regioni d’Italia.

Courtesy Archivio Anna Mazzamauro ph. ©Pino Miraglia

Qui continua a svelarsi con la sua intelligenza e autoironia di sempre, da cui traspare consapevolezza del suo talento artistico e a tratti scopre un velo d’inquietudine e malinconia; ma oltre alla sua delicata sensibilità, predomina un innato senso di libertà, che si può riscontrare in alcune sue grandi interpretazioni come la Lysistrata di Aristofane, La locandiera di Carlo Goldoni o il Cyrano de Bergerac di Edmond Rostand fino alle commedie più attuali come Belvedere.

Non mancano dei piccoli doni, quasi sfumature di luce della sua anima profonda e introspettiva, intervallati dal fluire delle parole: piccole riflessioni sulla vita.

Iniziamo l’intervista con una risata spontanea, di quelle che servono per allentare tensioni e ti riportano alla realtà. Ora non si recita a soggetto, ma ci si palesa come si è autenticamente veri.

È lei che gioca d’anticipo da grande star, dicendo: «Se proprio vuoi esser onorata comincia a darmi del tu, perché così ci onoriamo a vicenda».

Da queste poche parole avevo intuito che ci sarebbero state belle sorprese da questa donna minuta, agile, carismatica, grintosa, empatica, libera che ama l’autenticità e fugge dall’ipocrisia: Anna Mazzamauro.

Courtesy Archivio Anna Mazzamauro

Sei un’interprete molto apprezzata e stimata. Hai trascorso una vita sulle scene fin dalla tua giovane età. Con grande versatilità e talento hai dato voce a personaggi con sfumature caratteriali complesse, affrontando generi differenti dal comico al tragico.

Come è nata la passione per la recitazione e quali sono stati i tuoi insegnanti?

[Risata contagiosissima] La voglia, la sensazione di esser attrice è nata con me. Credo che il talento nasca con noi. Io non so fare nient’altro. Sono una donna assolutamente inutile se non sto sul palcoscenico. Come tu stessa avrai constatato per quello che è successo durante lo spettacolo [allude allo spettacolo “Nuda e Cruda” durante il quale si erano verificati problemi tecnici e lei ha continuato a recitare tra realtà e finzione in modo brillante strappandoci risate e grandi applausi, nrd]. Se fosse successo in un altro contesto, io non avrei potuto reagire in quel modo (naturale e spontaneo). Quando sono sul palco assumo una specie di divinazione. Il desiderio di esser attrice è nato con me e non ho avuto nessun maestro se non il mio specchio, perché non ho frequentato nessuna scuola.

Credo che le scuole di Arte Drammatica non siano inutili, ma necessarie quando si ha un’inflessione dialettale molto accentuata. Quando si parla in calabrese, siciliano, lombardo e veneto. Il dialetto va curato, eliminato per purificare la lingua italiana. Allora è giusto avere degli insegnanti. Ma nessuno può insegnarti a recitare se non sai recitare.

I tuoi genitori avevano assecondato la scelta di diventare attrice o l’osteggiavano?

Avendo manifestato fin dall’asilo questa inclinazione alla recitazione, loro ritenevano che il desiderio di diventar attrice fosse una “malformazione”. Ma io sono nata con questa malformazione sia fisica che mentale! [Ridiamo sonoramente] sai che amo fare autoironia!

Hanno tentato di allontanare questo démone dostojeskiano del teatro, mandandomi all’asilo dalle suore. Ma i miei genitori, come penso tutti i genitori, non cercano di ostacolare il talento del proprio figlio se questo è presente, in caso lo possono indirizzare verso qualcosa che loro ritengono sia più giusto.

Nel mio caso, pur non essendo nata nell’Ottocento, i tempi non erano storicamente pronti rispetto alla cultura di entrare a far parte del mondo dello spettacolo con disinvoltura. Quando ero piccola occorreva il permesso dei genitori.

Conoscevo il mio istinto anche se non sapevo dove mi avrebbe portato. Così studiai, frequentai il liceo classico dalle suore. Anche se ci sono stati attori meravigliosi che erano dotati di grande espressività e intuito, che avevano fatto pochi anni scolastici.

Un ricordo di quegli anni.

In classe, il mio banco era sotto la finestra e davo le spalle alle mie colleghe. Guardavo il cielo e immaginavo. Disegnavo locandine. Davo le spalle perché sia le suore che le madri delle mie compagne di classe, fanciulle in fiore, pensavano che io le potessi rovinare parlando di ciò che desiderassi fare da grande.

L’amore per la recitazione ti indusse ad aprire un piccolo teatro Il Carlino. Puoi parlarci di questa esperienza?

Avevo già alle spalle varie esperienze teatrali con Giorgio Albertazzi, il Teatro Stabile di Torino e altre.

Il mio aspetto induce i “depositari” della cultura artistica italiana a relegarmi intenzionalmente – anche se io non gliel’ho permesso – ai caratteri all’italiana, che sono ad esempio: se tu non sei più giovane devi parlare come se avessi la dentiera, oppure devi esser cecato, sordo, zoppicante, claudicante. Queste cose orrende da cinepanettone, che spero di non fare mai più.

Ma ritornando al mio Teatro Il Carlino, poiché potevo aspirare a diventare al massimo l’antagonista della protagonista, – ma per carità, io sono nata protagonista – scelsi di aprire questo teatrino. E così scritturai i Vianella, Bruno Lauzi e tanti altri bravi artisti.

M’impegnai con tutte le mie forze. Gestii completamente da sola – sia economicamente che artisticamente – il mio piccolo teatro che poi mi bruciarono. Ma, non ne voglio parlare.

[segue un istante di silenzio, intenso, come il ricordo ancorato ad un dolore indelebile, scolpito nella sua anima]

Comunque hai trovato la forza di reagire. Come hai superato questo momento?

Come immagine ricordo di aver aiutato i pompieri a spegnere l’incendio. Questa è naturalmente un’immagine retorica, infatti non l’ho fatto materialmente.

Si dovrebbe capire che le tragedie della vita vanno spente aiutandosi pesantemente con forza, come spegnere un fuoco. Certo dipende dall’intensità della tragedia, non voglio entrare nel merito. Ma dopo l’incendio del teatro, io non sarei riuscita a stare a casa e fare la casalinga. Avvalendomi dell’immagine allegorica di aver collaborato allo spegnimento del fuoco ho superato il trauma e ho ricominciato.

Diceva Sant’Agostino “Beato chi sa ridere di sé stesso perché non finirà mai di divertirsi”. In sintesi mai prendersi sul serio e tu in questo sei stata una grande insegnante.

Questo mi fa molto piacere. Non conoscevo questa frase di Sant’Agostino, non pensavo fosse così intelligente e che mi avesse quasi ispirato.

Courtesy Archivio Anna Mazzamauro

Un riferimento alla tua interpretazione della celebre signorina Silvani donna con un profilo caratteriale di rilievo, spigliata, esuberante, di cui il Ragionier Fantozzi – interpretato da Paolo Villaggio – si era innamorato. Questo personaggio ha lasciato traccia sulla tua personalità e/o influenzato scelte future?

È un personaggio che ha lasciato traccia negli altri. Premetto che io non rinnego mai niente di ciò che ho fatto. Posso dire che mi ha dato notorietà. E per ciò sono riconoscente alla Silvani e l’ho sbattuta in palcoscenico durante il mio spettacolo per raccontare una donna sola, disperata e anche un po’ stronza.

Quando la gente mi ferma e mi dice: «Tu sei un mito» – forse esagerano – perché un mito è Sofia Loren, non io. Io posso essere una bella interprete di me stessa e dei personaggi che scelgo. Quando mi dicono queste parole, comunque si riferiscono sempre alla signorina Silvani. Così quando mi chiedono gli autografi. Una parte della gente viene a teatro, ma la maggior parte mi ricorda come la signorina Silvani. Ma finché mi chiederanno le fotografie e i famosi selfie mostrando affetto sarà sempre un bene, quando non me li chiederanno più, vuol dire che mi avranno dimenticata.

Come vivi i ricordi? I ricordi implicano una crescita interiore o sono luoghi di memorie sbiadite dal tempo?

Molti ricordi li vorrei annullare completamente, rinnegarli. Però immaginiamo di salire una scalinata di un tempio antico. Questi gradini possono esser sbeccati, possono far sdrucciolare, però è sempre una scala. Dobbiamo imparare a salire anche sui gradini rotti, in quanto poi troveremo quelli integri che aiutano a salire.

[un bellissimo dono questa metafora]

Hai dato voce e anima ad uno dei caratteri più difficili della storia del teatro Cyrano de Bergerac, – pièce di Edmond Rostand – Quanta importanza hanno il talento e lo studio nell’introspezione psicologica di un personaggio? Perché hai scelto questo carattere intenso ed estremo?

Sì, è il mio fiore all’occhiello. Possiamo dire che se si unisce il talento allo studio si raggiunge un risultato eccellente.

Nella mia vita artistica ho sempre privilegiato, al di là del sesso, personaggi che mi hanno donato grandi emozioni. Cyrano potrebbe essere una donna con il naso lungo. Ama ma non è riamato. Lotta in duello. Muore per amore e per aver duellato con la spada. Queste sono caratteristiche che potrebbe avere anche una donna. Sono l’unica attrice al mondo che ha interpretato Cyrano, che ho scelto perché mi ha dato grandi emozioni così come sono riuscita a trasmetterle al pubblico.

I miei spettacoli più importanti della mia vita sono stati Cyrano e lo spettacolo su Anna Magnani, Raccontare Nannarella.

Ora voglio darti una notizia: ho scritto la nuova commedia per la prossima stagione teatrale, un inno alla libertà, il cui titolo è Belvedere. È la duplice storia di Santa, una grassa, enorme signora che sarei io, che sarò infilata in una specie di sarcofago e di una trans autentica Cristina Bugatti. Queste due donne rappresentano il senso della libertà, rispecchiano i loro più reconditi desideri, voleri. Esprimono il diritto – senza disturbare o ledere il prossimo – di vivere in libertà come loro stesse desiderano, senza condizionamenti, nel puro rispetto di sé stesse e degli altri.

Io detesto i giudizi, come detesto quelli che sono tutti buoni, bravi e belli quando rilevano un tuo difetto come se loro non ne avessero.

Belvedere è il luogo scelto da questa grassissima e enorme signora che è felice delle sue condizioni, però è costretta a vivere su un belvedere di un palazzo dove ha ricostruito il suo mondo e incontra una trans che si sta per uccidere. Riesce a salvarla e da qui nasce il rapporto tra queste due donne. La commedia è un inno alla libertà di esser come ti pare.

Calvino diceva che bisognasse “capire d’ogni persona o cosa al mondo, la pena che ognuno e ognuna ha per la propria incompletezza”. Questa potrebbe essere la chiave che permette di definire i personaggi caratterialmente? Che cosa pensi al riguardo considerato che l’incompletezza fa parte dell’essere umano?

Possiamo ricollegarci alla nuova commedia ed aggiungere che Santa si avvicina al Barone Rampante costretto a vivere sugli alberi perché non trova la sua dimensione per terra. È Belvedere.

Hai fatto dell’ironia un faro di riferimento nel mare a volte burrascoso dell’esistenza, con grande intelligenza ed umiltà ti sei riscattata. La tua è una bellezza interiore autentica a tratti lirica. Oggi sembra che la bellezza interiore sia un po’ subordinata a quella esteriore.

Non solo subordinata, ma la bellezza esteriore sembra abbia prevaricato sulla bellezza interiore. Ma ho una dolcissima invidia verso le bellissime. Ogni tanto, un minuto l’anno penso fra me: «ma se io fossi stata bellissima forse avrei vinto prima, avrei vinto di più?» Ma questo solo un minuto poi torno sul palcoscenico e mi sento bellissima, intelligentissima, giovanissima tutti i superlativi assoluti. La priorità adesso penso si dia attraverso i social, attraverso i grandi fratelli e le grandi sorelle…

Cosa pensi dei social?

Quando si scopre un mezzo così potente per rapportarsi con gli altri lo si deve sfruttare fino in fondo. Penso sia una transizione. Dopo si capisce che dare in pasto la propria intimità agli altri, anche alle persone intelligenti, è sbagliato. E si ritorna nella propria dimensione.

Carismatica, autoironica, oggi non più trentenne t’imponi sulla scena con armonia e agilità uniche. Hai qualche segreto da svelarci?

Io vivo sempre con la sensazione di avere trecento anni davanti a me. Sto sempre facendo progetti, scrivendo, leggendo. Ogni tanto vengo assalita dal terrore della morte, però cerco di controbatterlo con l’ironia. Dormo poco perché il letto è uno dei posti più pericolosi del mondo perché ci muoiono tante persone. Gioco sulla vecchiaia, in fondo c’è questo dolore, questo smarrimento. Io non riesco a capire perché devo morire, visto che mi piace tanto stare in vita. Mi piace proprio la vita. L’amo moltissimo e perché devo morire? Non voglio. In contrapposizione a questa orrenda sensazione cerco delle altre emozioni più belle, più festose, più lungimiranti, progettuali. Io amo fare progetti, allora mi sento viva. E tu avrai visto una giovane donna in scena perché stavo facendo il progetto di mostrare al pubblico di essere bravissima.

Calvino considerava la letteratura “un mezzo per introdurre ordine nel caos” io lo accosto alla grande potenzialità dell’ironia e della comicità. Possiamo dare questo valore uniformante alla comicità che allinea, livella? Che valore ha secondo te?

La comicità è un’emozione, come la tragedia quello che provoca la tragedia e la comicità. Sono emozioni. L’una ti fa ridere l’altra ti fa piangere però ti viene sempre da dentro.

“Ogni vita è un campionario di stili, – diceva Calvino – ove tutto può essere continuamente rimescolato e riordinato in tutti i modi possibili.” Ma ciò non è forse l’anima del teatro? Che suggerimenti potresti dare ai ragazzi che vorrebbero studiare recitazione?

Direi lascia perdere, ovvero non cominciare, perché fare l’attore adesso come intendo io è molto difficile: non ci sono più le grandi compagnie dove si poteva imparare; non ci sono più i soldi per metter su delle grandi compagnie, e i gestori e gli impresari scelgono gli artisti.

Io per esempio ho proposto uno spettacolo in cui ero sola con due eccellenti musicisti.

Nell’ultimo tuo spettacolo fai riferimento al femminicidio e al dolore straziante della madre di Melania Rea. Un messaggio forte che incide l’anima.

Un rifiuto del pensiero che ti possano uccidere una figlia. Io sono madre e solo all’idea… di pensare di parlare della madre di Melania Rea, prima di metterla nella Macelleria, ho detto «io non riesco a darmi una risposta». E continuo «mio Dio ma se io fossi lei». Rifiuto l’idea che mi massacrino mia figlia e tutti rifiutiamo l’idea di accettare che gli assassini restino impuniti.

Che cosa conteneva la tua “valigia dell’attrice” ieri e cosa contiene oggi?

Tutti i cambi di cui sono proprietaria, di cui sono capace, tutti i cambi senza costumi. Io apro la valigia e ti sembra che non ci sia niente, ma ci sono io con tutti i miei desideri di raccontare i vari personaggi.

Ritornerai in Sardegna?

Io mi auguro di ritornare perché un pubblico così affettuoso è raro, che vale la pena d’incontrarlo ogni anno.

Anche noi tutti, dalla redazione ai lettori di Olbia.it ci auguriamo di rivederti presto nell’isola. E ti ringraziamo, cara Anna, perché da questa pagina hai continuato a farci emozionare, sorridere e se anche la scrittura può creare limiti, mancando di segni sonori e visivi, tu sei riuscita con la forza della tue parole a far af/fiorare la tua anima bella. Ma fossi proprio tu Cyrano! Ti aspettiamo!

©Lycia Mele Ligios

Olbia, 6 Maggio 2019

Associazione Culturale E20inscena

English Version

Meeting Anna Mazzamauro was not easy because, in addition to being an actress on stage, she is a very dynamic manager with a busy schedule full of commitments, phone calls, meetings.

However, she managed to gave us this long interview, as a thank you to all the people who showed her great affection and esteem and who attended her last comedy “Nuda e Cruda”, inserted in the circuit of the Grande Prosa 2018-2019 of CeDAC, represented in various Sardinian theaters, as well as various regions of Italy.

Here she continues to reveal herself with her usual intelligence and self-mockery, from which she becomes aware of her artistic talent and at times discovers a veil of restlessness and melancholy; but in addition to her delicate sensitivity, an innate sense of freedom predominates, which can be found in some of her great interpretations such as Aristophanes’ Lysistrata, Carlo Goldoni’s The innkeeper or Edmond Rostand’s Cyrano de Bergerac and the more current comedies like Belvedere . Little gifts are not lacking, almost shades of light of her deep and introspective soul, interspersed with the flow of words: small reflections on life.

We begin the interview with a spontaneous laugh, one of those that serve to release tension and bring you back to reality. Now we do not act as a subject, but we are revealed as we are: authentically true. It is her who plays in advance as a great star, saying: “If you really want to be honored, you can start by calling me Anna, because in this way we honor each other”. From these few words I realized that there would be nice surprises from this petite, agile, charismatic, spirited, empathic, free woman who loves authenticity and flees hypocrisy: Anna Mazzamauro.

You are a highly appreciated and respected interpreter. You’ve spent a lifetime on the scene since you were young. With great versatility and talent you have given voice to characters with complex temperaments, facing different genres from the comic to the tragic.

How did the passion for acting come about and who were your teachers?

[Very contagious laughter] The desire, the feeling of being an actress was born with me. I believe that talent is born with us. I can’t do anything else. I am an absolutely useless woman if I am not on stage. As you yourself will have seen for what happened during the show [alludes to the show “Nuda e Cruda” during which technical problems occurred and she continued to recite between reality and fiction in a brilliant way, snatching laughter and great applause]. If it had happened in another context, I could not have reacted in that way (natural and spontaneous). When I’m on stage I take on a kind of divination. The desire to be an actress was born with me and I had no teacher but my mirror, because I didn’t go to any school.

I believe that the schools of Dramatic Arts are not useless, but necessary when there is a very pronounced dialect inflection. When speaking in the dialects of Calabria, Sicily, Lombardia and Veneto. The dialect must be cured, eliminated to purify the Italian language. Then it is right to have teachers. But nobody can teach you to act if you don’t know how to act.

Did your parents support the choice of becoming an actress or not?

Having shown this inclination to acting since nursery school, they believed that the desire to become an actress was a “malformation”. But I was born with this physical and mental malformation! [We laugh loudly] you know I love making self-mockery!

They tried to remove this Dostojeskian demon from the theater by sending me to nursery school. But my parents, as I think all parents, do not try to hinder their child’s talent if it is present, in case they can direct it towards something they think is more right.

In my case, although not born in the 1800s, the times were not historically ready with respect to the culture of becoming part of the entertainment world with ease. When I was a child, parental permission was required.

I knew my instinct even though I didn’t know where it would take me. So I studied, I attended the classical high school at the nuns. Although there have been wonderful actors who were endowed with great expressiveness and intuition, who had only gone to school for a short time.

A memory of those years.

In class, my desk was under the window and my back was to my classmates. I looked at the sky and day dreamed. I drew posters. I turned my back so that both the sisters and the mothers of my classmates, girls in bloom, thought I could spoil them by talking about what I wanted to be when I grew up.

Love for acting led you to open a small Il Carlino theater. Can you talk about this experience?

I already had various experiences in the theatre working with Giorgio Albertazzi, the Teatro Stabile of Turin and others.

My appearance induces the “custodians” of Italian artistic culture to intentionally relegate me – even if I didn’t allow it – to Italian characters, which are for example: if you are not young you have to talk as if you had dentures, or you must be blinded, deaf, limping. These horrible things from “cinepanettone”, which I hope I will never do again.

But returning to my Teatro Il Carlino, since I could aspire to become the protagonist’s most antagonist, – but for heaven’s sake, I was born a protagonist – I chose to open this little theater. And so I would write the Vianella, Bruno Lauzi and many other good artists.

I committed myself with all my strength. I managed by myself completely – both economically and artistically – my little theater which then burned me. But, I don’t want to talk about it.

[follows an instant of silence, intense, like the memory anchored to an indelible pain, carved in his soul]

However you have found the strength to react. How did you overcome this moment?

As a picture, I remember helping the firefighters put out the fire. This is naturally a rhetorical image, in fact I did not do it materially.

It should be understood that the tragedies of life should be “turned off” by heavily helping each other, such as putting out a fire. Of course it depends on the intensity of the tragedy, I don’t want to go into it. But after the theater fire, I wouldn’t be able to stay at home and be a housewife. Taking advantage of the allegorical image of having collaborated in extinguishing the fire, I overcame the trauma and started again.

Sant ‘Agostino said “Blessed is he who knows how to laugh at himself because he will never cease to have fun”. In summary, never take yourself seriously and you have been a great teacher in this.

This makes me very happy. I did not know this phrase of Saint Augustine, I did not think he was so intelligent and that he had almost inspired me.

A reference to your interpretation of the famous Miss Silvani woman with a prominent, breezy, exuberant character profile, of which “Ragionier Fantozzi” – interpreted by Paolo Villaggio – had fallen in love. Has this character left traces on your personality and / or influenced future choices?

It is a character that has left its mark on others. I state that I never deny anything of what I did. I can say that it gave me notoriety. And for that I am grateful to Silvani and slammed her on stage during my show to tell a lonely, desperate and even a bit of a nasty woman.

When people stop me and say: “You are a myth” – perhaps they exaggerate – because a myth is Sofia Loren, not me. I can be a beautiful interpreter of myself and the characters I choose. When they tell me these words, they always refer to Miss Silvani. As when they ask me for autographs. Some people come to the theater, but most of them remind me of Miss Silvani. But as long as they ask me for photographs and the famous selfies showing affection it will always be good, when they won’t ask me again, it will mean that they will have forgotten me.

How do you live the memories? Do memories imply inner growth or are they places of memories faded by time?

I would like to cancel many memories completely, to deny them. But let’s imagine we climb a stairway of an ancient temple. These steps can be chipped, they can cause slipping, but it is always a ladder. We must learn to climb even on broken steps, because then we will find those intact that help to rise.

[a beautiful gift this metaphor]

You gave voice and soul to one of the most difficult characters in the history of the theater Cyrano de Bergerac, – pièce by Edmond Rostand – How important is talent and study in a character’s psychological introspection? Why did you choose this intense and extreme character?

Yes, it’s my buttonhole. We can say that if we combine talent with study we achieve an excellent result.

In my artistic life I have always privileged, beyond sex, characters who have given me great emotions. Cyrano could be a woman with a long nose. He loves but is not loved in return. Fight in a duel. He dies for love and for dueling with the sword. These are features that a woman could have. I am the only actress in the world who played Cyrano, which I chose because it gave me great emotions as I managed to convey them to the public.

My most important shows of my life were Cyrano and the show on Anna Magnani, Raccontare Nannarella.

Now I want to give you some news: I wrote the new comedy for the next theater season, a hymn to freedom, whose title is Belvedere. It is the twofold story of Santa, a fat, enormous lady who is me, who will be slipped into a kind of sarcophagus and an authentic trans-Cristina Bugatti. These two women represent the sense of freedom, they reflect their most hidden desires, wishes. They express the right – without disturbing or harming others – to live in freedom as they themselves desire, without being conditioned, in pure respect for themselves and others.

I hate judgments, as I hate those who are all good and beautiful when they detect your fault as if they had none.

Belvedere is the place chosen by this fat and enormous lady who is happy with her condition, but she is forced to live on a lookout of a building where she has rebuilt her world and meets a tranny who is about to kill herself. she manages to save her and from here the relationship between these two women is born. Comedy is a hymn to the freedom to be as you like.

Calvino said that it was necessary “to understand every person or thing in the world, the pain that each and every one has for their own incompleteness”. Could this be the key to defining the characters? What do you think about it considering that incompleteness is part of being human?

We can reconnect with the new comedy and add that Santa approaches the Baron Rampante forced to live on trees because he does not find his dimension on the ground. It’s Belvedere.

You made irony a reference lighthouse in the sometimes turbulent sea of ​​existence, with great intelligence and humility you redeemed yourself. Yours is an authentic inner beauty, sometimes lyrical. Today it seems that the inner beauty is a little subordinated to the external one.

Not only subordinate, but external beauty seems to have prevailed over inner beauty. But I have a very sweet envy of beautiful women. Every once in a year I think to myself: “but if I had been beautiful, perhaps I would have won before, would I have won more?” absolute. I think the priority is now given through social media, through the great brothers and the big sisters …

What do you think about social media?

When one discovers such a powerful means of relating to others, it must be exploited to the full. I think it’s a transition. Afterwards we understand that feeding one’s intimacy to others, even to intelligent people, is wrong. And it returns to its own dimension.

Charismatic, self-deprecating, now no longer in your thirties you impose yourself on the scene with unique harmony and agility. Do you have any secrets to reveal?

I always live with the feeling of being three hundred years ahead of me. I’m always making plans, writing, reading. Every now and then I am assailed by the terror of death, but I try to counter it with irony. I sleep little because the bed is one of the most dangerous places in the world because so many people die. I play with old age, after all there is this pain, this bewilderment. I can’t understand why I have to die, since I love being alive. I really like life. I love it very much and why do I have to die? I do not want to. In contrast to this horrible feeling I look for other more beautiful, more festive, more forward-looking, planning emotions. I love making plans, so I feel alive. And you will have seen a young woman on stage because I was doing the project to show the public that I was very good.

Calvino considered literature “a means of introducing order into chaos”, I approached it with the great potential of irony and comedy. Can we give this uniforming value to the comedy that aligns, levels? What value do you think?

Comedy is an emotion, like tragedy, what causes tragedy and comedy. They are emotions. One makes you laugh the other makes you cry but it always comes from inside.

“Every life is a sample of styles, – said Calvino – where everything can be continually re-mixed and rearranged in all possible ways.” But isn’t this the soul of the theater. What suggestions could you give to kids who would like to study acting?

I would say let it go, or not start, because being an actor now, as I understand it, is very difficult: there are no longer large companies where you could learn; there is no money left to set up big companies, and managers and contractors choose artists.

For example, I proposed a show in which I was alone with two excellent musicians.

In your last show you refer to the femicide and the excruciating pain of the mother of Melania Rea. A strong message that affects the soul.

A rejection of the thought that they can kill a daughter. I am a mother and only with the idea … to think of talking about the mother of Melania Rea, before putting her in the Butcher’s, I said “I can’t give myself an answer”. And I continue “my God but if I were you”. I reject the idea that I am massacring my daughter and we all reject the idea of ​​accepting that the killers go unpunished.

What did your “actress’s suitcase” contain yesterday and what does it contain today?

All the changes I own, of which I am capable, all changes without customs. I open my suitcase and it seems that there is nothing, but I am there with all my desires to tell the various characters.

Will you return to Sardinia?

I hope to come back because such an affectionate audience is rare, which is worth meeting every year.

We too, from the editorial staff and the readers of Olbia.it hope to see you again soon on the island. And we thank you, dear Anna, because from this page you have continued to excite us, to smile and if even writing can create limits, lacking sound and visual signs, you have succeeded with the strength of your words in bringing out your beautiful soul. But were you really Cyrano!? We look forward to seeing you again soon!

©Lycia Mele Ligios