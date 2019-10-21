Sardegna: le strade monitorate con autovelox fino a domenica

Olbia, 21 ottobre 2019- La Polizia di Stato ha diramato l’elenco delle strade sottopote a controllo della velocità con ausili mobili denominati autovelox.
Ecco l’elenco completo con validità da lunedì 21 ottobre 2019 a domenica 27 ottobre 2019
21/10/2019
Strada Statale SS / 131 Dir. Centrale Nuorese NU
ss / 729 Sassari – Olbia SS
22/10/2019
Strada Statale SS / 131 Carlo Felice NU
SS / 131 Carlo Felice SS
23/10/2019
Strada Statale SS / 131 Dir. Centrale Nuorese NU
SS / 291 della Nurra SS
ss / 729 Sassari – Olbia SS
24/10/2019
Strada Statale SS / 131 Carlo Felice NU
SS / 131 Carlo Felice OR
SS / 389 di Buddusò e del Correboi NU
ss / 729 Sassari – Olbia SS
25/10/2019
Strada Statale SS / 125 Orientale Sarda CA
SS / 131 Dir. Centrale Nuorese NU
ss / 729 Sassari – Olbia SS
26/10/2019
Strada Statale SS / 131 Carlo Felice CA
SS / 131 Carlo Felice OR
SS / 131 Dir. Centrale Nuorese NU
SS / 131 Dir. Centrale Nuorese SS
ss / 729 Sassari – Olbia SS
27/10/2019
Strada Statale SS / 125 Orientale Sarda NU
SS / 131 Carlo Felice CA
SS / 131 Dir. Centrale Nuorese NU
SS / 131 Dir. Centrale Nuorese SS
SS / 291 della Nurra SS
Fonte: Polizia di Stato